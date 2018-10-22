“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said.

While Thomas Markle sounded excited about the news, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, was upset that their father was not included in an official palace statement about the baby.

“I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional,” Grant said in an interview with The Sun last week.

The palace has only issued a statement from Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, since the pregnancy was announced. Ragland is “is very happy about this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” a palace spokeswoman said.

HuffPost has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a 16-day royal tour that includes stops in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.