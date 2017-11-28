STYLE & BEAUTY
11/28/2017 09:15 am ET Updated Nov 28, 2017

Meghan Markle's TV Fiancé Had The Funniest Response To Her Engagement

Actor Patrick J. Adams seemed a little blindsided.
By Carly Ledbetter

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their historic engagement on Monday, one person in particular seemed to feel pretty blindsided: actor Patrick J. Adams. 

Adams is Markle’s “Suits” co-star and her TV fiancé Mike Ross. He tweeted his reaction to Markle’s engagement shortly after Kensington Palace announced the news: 

It sounds like Markle’s “Suits” character, Rachel Zane, has a little explaining to do. Jokes aside, Adams later followed up his funny tweet with a sweet note to Markle.

“Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious,” Adams wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.” 

The rest of Markle’s TV family tweeted congratulations to the happy couple on Monday. 

Wendell Pierce, who plays Markle’s TV dad, wrote: 

Markle’s on-screen colleague Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, tweeted: 

Markle’s TV BFF Donna Paulsen, played by Sarah Rafferty, wrote:  

“Suits” creator Aaron Korsh also wrote a sweet, congratulatory tweet: 

Cheers to the happy couple! 

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle in a photo for season 2 of "Suits." 

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
