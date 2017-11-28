Meghan Markle's TV Fiancé Had The Funniest Response To Her Engagement

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their historic engagement on Monday, one person in particular seemed to feel pretty blindsided: actor Patrick J. Adams.

Adams is Markle’s “Suits” co-star and her TV fiancé Mike Ross. He tweeted his reaction to Markle’s engagement shortly after Kensington Palace announced the news:

Twitter

It sounds like Markle’s “Suits” character, Rachel Zane, has a little explaining to do. Jokes aside, Adams later followed up his funny tweet with a sweet note to Markle.

“Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious,” Adams wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:31am PST

The rest of Markle’s TV family tweeted congratulations to the happy couple on Monday.

Wendell Pierce, who plays Markle’s TV dad, wrote:

Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 27, 2017

Markle’s on-screen colleague Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, tweeted:

Congrats to @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry. Sending all my best for your upcoming nuptials and a long happy life together. #love — Gabriel Macht (@GabrielMacht) November 27, 2017

Markle’s TV BFF Donna Paulsen, played by Sarah Rafferty, wrote:

Sending congratulations and wishes for every blessing across the pond today. ♥️ — Sarah Rafferty (@sarahgrafferty) November 27, 2017

“Suits” creator Aaron Korsh also wrote a sweet, congratulatory tweet:

Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) November 27, 2017

Cheers to the happy couple!