It’s the moment royal wedding fans have been waiting for: Meghan Markle just revealed her wedding dress to the world.

The former actress arrived at Windsor Castle in a vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom IV on Saturday. As soon as she stepped out of the car, Markle gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous wedding gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

The stunning, modern silk dress has three-quarter-length sleeves, an open bateau neckline and a train cushioned by triple silk organza, according to Kensington Palace.

Markle wore her hair up with a veil and Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, according to Kensington Palace.

“The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893,” the palace said.

Kensington Palace released details about the dress on Saturday, shortly after Markle’s arrival.

“After meeting Ms. Waight Keller in early 2018, Ms. Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour,” the statement said.

“Ms. Markle and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design. The dress epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952.”

Her gorgeous veil includes a nod to all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, as Waight Keler added in the “distinctive flora” of each country, according to Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, wore military dress for the occasion.

Prior to the big day, fans couldn’t stop speculating about which designer Markle would choose for her wedding dress.

For her official engagement photos with Prince Harry, the former actress wore a sheer gown from the British design house Ralph & Russo that reportedly cost a whopping $75,000.

Many thought she would choose Ralph & Russo again, or go with designers Erdem, Jenny Packham, Christopher Bailey, Stella McCartney or Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, like the Duchess of Cambridge did for her 2011 nuptials.

Markle’s mom sparked speculation that her daughter might go with Burberry, as Ragland was spotted heading to LAX with a garment bag from the designer in hand on Tuesday.