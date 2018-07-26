STYLE & BEAUTY
Meghan Markle Wears Denim Dress To Prince Harry's Polo Match

The Duchess of Sussex makes this jean dress look chic.
headshot
By Carly Ledbetter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out together Thursday for a charitable cause. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup ― which Harry played in ― at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso founded the charity, Sentebale, in 2006 to help young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The couple posed together with members of the Sentebale foundation team before the match. Harry wore a white shirt with a grey jacket, navy slacks and matching grey shoes. 

Markle wore a belted, denim resort dress by Carolina Herrera with her hair swept back into a bun. She added an $88 J.Crew clutch (that’s on sale now) and Aquazurra heels, according to Elle

The outfit was a departure from the former actresses’ usual wardrobe, as she’s adopted the habit of primarily wearing boat-neck dresses. 

Sentebale CEO Cathy Ferrier, Sentebale Chairman Johnny Hornby, Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figuares, wife Delfina Figueras, Me
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Sentebale CEO Cathy Ferrier, Sentebale Chairman Johnny Hornby, Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figuares, wife Delfina Figueras, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pose together. 
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Hannah Mckay / Reuters
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had lunch together before Harry participated in the polo match. Meghan later handed out the trophy to the winning team, which included her husband.  

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The two have been all smiles at events lately, even as Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, and half-sister, Samantha Grant, continue to speak out against the actress. 

Grant recently launched a stunning attack on the duchess in a series of tweets. 

“My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter! The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold,” Grant tweeted last week, just days after her father gave a tell-all interview to The Sun. “You should be ashamed of yourselves @KensingtonRoyal.” 

She added: “How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg!” 

Meanwhile, Thomas Markle told The Sun that his daughter looked “terrified” to be a royal, from what he could discern from her smile in certain photos. The two have not spoken since the day after the royal wedding. 

The palace has yet to respond to any of Grant or Thomas Markle’s comments.

