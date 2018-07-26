Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out together Thursday for a charitable cause.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup ― which Harry played in ― at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, England.
Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso founded the charity, Sentebale, in 2006 to help young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.
The couple posed together with members of the Sentebale foundation team before the match. Harry wore a white shirt with a grey jacket, navy slacks and matching grey shoes.
Markle wore a belted, denim resort dress by Carolina Herrera with her hair swept back into a bun. She added an $88 J.Crew clutch (that’s on sale now) and Aquazurra heels, according to Elle.
The outfit was a departure from the former actresses’ usual wardrobe, as she’s adopted the habit of primarily wearing boat-neck dresses.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had lunch together before Harry participated in the polo match. Meghan later handed out the trophy to the winning team, which included her husband.
The two have been all smiles at events lately, even as Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, and half-sister, Samantha Grant, continue to speak out against the actress.
Grant recently launched a stunning attack on the duchess in a series of tweets.
“My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter! The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold,” Grant tweeted last week, just days after her father gave a tell-all interview to The Sun. “You should be ashamed of yourselves @KensingtonRoyal.”
She added: “How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg!”
Meanwhile, Thomas Markle told The Sun that his daughter looked “terrified” to be a royal, from what he could discern from her smile in certain photos. The two have not spoken since the day after the royal wedding.
The palace has yet to respond to any of Grant or Thomas Markle’s comments.
