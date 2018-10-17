Meghan Markle's Half Sister Breaks Silence On Royal Baby News

“You know Dad loves you, you know he’s been there for you more than anyone, so don’t let this public monster and misperception that he’s like a sperm donor dad trying to be involved all of a sudden,” Grant told the outlet.

“You know that’s not true and so to let that happen, come on Meg, have a heart, I know you’re a woman, I know you have a heart in there,” Grant said. “God, the Grinch grew a heart, albeit at the last minute. I’m not comparing you to the Grinch but I will say I know you have it in you to make this right.’”

Thomas Markle has even gone so far as to claim that it would be easier for Meghan if he died and that he made her everything she is today.

“I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her,” he said to the Mail on Sunday in July.