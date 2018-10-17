Meghan Markle's Half Sister Breaks Silence On Royal Baby News

Meghan Markle’s half sister, Samantha Grant, has a lot of thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expecting their first child.
“It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive,” Grant said in an interview with The Sun published Tuesday.
“I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional,” Grant added.
She is likely referencing the fact that Kensington Palace only spoke on behalf of Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, after the pregnancy was announced on Monday. A palace spokesperson said that Ragland said she is “is very happy about this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”
The palace did not put forth a statement from Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle. The two have reportedly not spoken since the day after the royal wedding.
“I hope my dad is included and at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included,” Grant told The Sun. “A baby changes everything and softens everyone. I would only hope that there would be some adjustment or some way of including him.”
It’s hard to imagine what a reconciliation would look like between Meghan and her father and half sister, as both have repeatedly gone to the press to publicly bash the former “Suits” actress.
During an interview with Daily Mail TV last week, Grant tried to beg her sister to reconcile with their dad.
“You know Dad loves you, you know he’s been there for you more than anyone, so don’t let this public monster and misperception that he’s like a sperm donor dad trying to be involved all of a sudden,” Grant told the outlet.
“You know that’s not true and so to let that happen, come on Meg, have a heart, I know you’re a woman, I know you have a heart in there,” Grant said. “God, the Grinch grew a heart, albeit at the last minute. I’m not comparing you to the Grinch but I will say I know you have it in you to make this right.’”
Thomas Markle has even gone so far as to claim that it would be easier for Meghan if he died and that he made her everything she is today.
“I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her,” he said to the Mail on Sunday in July.
Kensington Palace has yet to issue a response to any of Markle’s family comments.
