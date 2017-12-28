Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Responds To Prince Harry's Comments On Family

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, said that the actress has always had a large family in an apparent response to Prince Harry’s Wednesday comment that Meghan Markle was enjoying Christmas with the family “that she’s never had.”

Prince Harry recently spoke on BBC Radio 4′s “Today” program about Meghan Markle’s first Christmas with his family and how “fantastic” it was.

“I think we’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well,” the 33-year-old royal added. “No, look, she’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there, and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

But when two Twitter users responded to Prince Harry’s comments and started talking about the idea that Meghan Markle was estranged from her family, Samantha Markle stepped in.

“She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!” Samantha wrote.

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Samantha then tweeted within the same thread that everyone should read her upcoming book “for all the fun details.”

Read my book for all the fun details — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

On Christmas Day, Samantha had also tweeted about the book she’s writing that pertains to her childhood with Meghan, saying: “Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like!”

Samantha has previously talked publicly about her half-sister’s royal relationship, even appearing on “Good Morning Britain” to share her thoughts on the “lovely” couple:

“It’s lovely, but I have to say I think what’s more important to our family, and certainly to her, is that you find the person that’s the best fit for you, that you love, that really makes you happy,” Samantha said. “I don’t think it’s so much who he is in terms of royalty as who he is as a man. I can see she’s just bubbling. It’s so charming and so warm.”