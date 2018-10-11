Meghan Markle's Nephew Just Joined A Reality Show About Royals

Meghan Markle’s family drama is headed to television.
The Duchess of Sussex’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, is set to appear on the new unscripted MTV series, “The Royal World.”
The series, which MTV describes as a “royality show,” will follow the lives of young royals and aristocrats (and apparently those related to them, in the case of Dooley) as they go about their lives in the English countryside together. It premieres on Nov. 7 and will feature six, hour-long episodes.
“Expect headline-grabbing gossip that’ll leave palaces squirming as we get to know the real people behind the titles,” Katy Manley, creative director at Initial, the U.K. production company, said in an interview with Variety in July.
As if Kensington Palace didn’t have enough to worry about.
Dooley, 25 is the son of Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., and also the owner of a cannabis company called Royally Grown. He and his mother cultivated a strain of cannabis called Markle Sparkle prior to the royal wedding.
The budding reality star talks about his connection to “Auntie Meghan” in a video clip for the show. Dooley said he “didn’t watch the royal wedding,” though he admitted being in London during the nuptials (the actual wedding took place in Windsor).
“Honestly with all the controversy in my family, all I wanted to do was show my support,” Dooley said. He added that his favorite member of the royal family is “my lovely Aunt Meghan, cause honestly ― I don’t know anyone else in the royal family.”
The announcement comes at a difficult time for the duchess. Her estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, recently made a high-profile visit to London to attempt to apologize and get an audience with Meghan. Grant also stopped by Kensington Palace to drop off a letter to her sister.
“I wanted to express the feelings of my father and myself in the letter,” she said in an interview with Daily Mail TV, before seemingly addressing Meghan directly.
“You know Dad loves you, you know he’s been there for you more than anyone, so don’t let this public monster and misperception that he’s like a sperm donor dad trying to be involved all of a sudden,” she said. “You know that’s not true and so to let that happen, come on Meg, have a heart, I know you’re a woman, I know you have a heart in there.”
Grant added: “God, the Grinch grew a heart, albeit at the last minute. I’m not comparing you to the Grinch but I will say I know you have it in you to make this right.’”
