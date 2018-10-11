Meghan Markle's Nephew Just Joined A Reality Show About Royals

Dooley, 25 is the son of Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., and also the owner of a cannabis company called Royally Grown. He and his mother cultivated a strain of cannabis called Markle Sparkle prior to the royal wedding.

The budding reality star talks about his connection to “Auntie Meghan” in a video clip for the show. Dooley said he “didn’t watch the royal wedding,” though he admitted being in London during the nuptials (the actual wedding took place in Windsor).

“Honestly with all the controversy in my family, all I wanted to do was show my support,” Dooley said. He added that his favorite member of the royal family is “my lovely Aunt Meghan, cause honestly ― I don’t know anyone else in the royal family.”