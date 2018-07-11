PA Wire/PA Images The Duchess of Sussex pictured during her visit to Dublin, Ireland on July 11.

Meghan Markle packed a variety of chic, sleek outfits for her royal visit to Dublin with Prince Harry. But one suit, in particular, will look familiar to die-hard royal fans.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex wore a glamorous black pantsuit suit from Givenchy ― the same fashion label that made her wedding dress ― on a visit to Croke Park in Ireland.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Croke Park on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday, July 11.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment She's giving us serious "Suits" throwbacks here.

Not only is the look one that Rachel Zane ― her character from “Suits” ― would wear, it’s similar to the Alexander McQueen suit she wore back in the Endeavour Fund Awards back in February.

Though with that particular suit, the duchess wore a cream $280 bodysuit from Tuxe with a pussy-bow collar.

John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London in February.

Meghan’s carefully refined style ― which is seemingly getting chicer with each appearance ― ensured that royal fans in Ireland got a glimpse of designer labels, tailored dresses and fun accessories.

See below for more of the royal looks she wore over the two-day trip:

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a reception at Glencairn, the residence of Robin Barnett, the British Ambassador to Ireland, during day one of their visit to Ireland on July 10.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a meeting with Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach (Ireland's prime minister).

Of course, what look would be complete without the duchess wearing her favorite boatnecked neckline?

Empics Entertainment The Duchess of Sussex in a Roland Mouret for her meeting with the president of Ireland, Michael Higgins, at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin on July 11.