Meghan Markle packed a variety of chic, sleek outfits for her royal visit to Dublin with Prince Harry. But one suit, in particular, will look familiar to die-hard royal fans.
On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex wore a glamorous black pantsuit suit from Givenchy ― the same fashion label that made her wedding dress ― on a visit to Croke Park in Ireland.
She paired the look with a cream-colored shirt underneath, Sarah Flint heels (according to People) and minimal jewelry. The former “Suits” actress appeared to carry a nearly $2,000 Givenchy GV3 bag.
Not only is the look one that Rachel Zane ― her character from “Suits” ― would wear, it’s similar to the Alexander McQueen suit she wore back in the Endeavour Fund Awards back in February.
Though with that particular suit, the duchess wore a cream $280 bodysuit from Tuxe with a pussy-bow collar.
Meghan’s carefully refined style ― which is seemingly getting chicer with each appearance ― ensured that royal fans in Ireland got a glimpse of designer labels, tailored dresses and fun accessories.
See below for more of the royal looks she wore over the two-day trip:
Of course, what look would be complete without the duchess wearing her favorite boatnecked neckline?
Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).