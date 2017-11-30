Meghan Markle's Sorority Portrait Proves She's Always Been Perfect

But one of the cutest congratulatory notes came from Kappa Kappa Gamma, the sorority Markle was in while she was a college student at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Markle’s alma matter released a picture of the actress’ senior portrait from her 2000-2001 academic year on Monday. It was first shared by the Chicago Sun Times.

She wasn't always a future duchess. Once upon a time, Prince Harry's betrothed was just a communications major at Northwestern. https://t.co/FczpMGhp2u pic.twitter.com/62ipOLZBYn — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 27, 2017

“We are pleased to learn of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry and send best wishes for a lifetime of happiness!” read a statement on Kappa Kappa Gamma’s official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Meghan was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Upsilon Chapter, Northwestern, from 2000 – 2003. We hope Meghan remembers her something blue (and blue) on her special day!”

Laura Wayland, executive director of the Northwestern Alumni Association, also issued a congratulatory statement to the couple. She noted that the royal family already had a slight connection to the university.

″[Prince Harry’s] mother, Princess Diana, visited Northwestern in 1996, so we are particularly pleased to welcome Prince Harry to the extended Northwestern family,” Wayland told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017.

Markle was a double major in theater and international relations at Northwestern. In a 2013 interview with Marie Claire, the actress revealed that she worked at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires for a few months after graduating, before she eventually took up acting.