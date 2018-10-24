Meghan McCain Compares Suspicious Packages Sent To Dems, CNN To GOP Restaurant Heckling

As law enforcement investigates suspicious packages containing “potential explosive devices” addressed to Hillary and Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN, “The View” co-host Meghan McCain compared these threats to getting heckled in a restaurant.

The Secret Service indicated that the devices were sent to the Clintons’ home in the New York City suburbs late Tuesday and former President Barack Obama’s office in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday. A similar package was also reportedly found near the home of philanthropist George Soros and detonated by a bomb quad.

On Wednesday, the “The View” hosts discussed President Donald Trump’s rhetoric toward journalists and what role that may have played in these incidents.

“I’ve been texting with my former colleagues at CNN, and they’re scared,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “One former colleague said, ‘This is what happens when the president calls you the enemy of the people.’ I thought, my gosh, you know, the tone is coming from the top.”