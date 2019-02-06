Meghan McCain Calls B.S. On Trump's Unity Talk After He Trashes Her Dad

Of course, “The View” co-host has good reason: The president trashed political rivals, including McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, at a preview lunch with broadcast news anchors ahead of the address.

Trump reportedly griped about the GOP senator’s vote against advancing a measure to repeal President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and remains upset, The New York Times reported.

“By the way,” Trump was quoted as saying, “he wrote a book and the book bombed.”

Meghan McCain commented about the attack on Twitter Tuesday, then addressed it further on “The View” Wednesday.

Trump, in Tuesday’s meeting with network anchors, also called Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer a “nasty son of a bitch” and referred to former Vice President Joe Biden as “dumb,” McCain noted.

It didn’t escape her that, hours after Trump made the scornful remarks, he addressed the nation about rejecting “the politics of revenge, resistance politics and retribution.”

“You aren’t being bipartisan mere hours earlier obsessing over people you consider your enemies,” McCain said of Trump.

She criticized the State of the Union speech as “a kabuki theatre, virtue signal.”

She continued:

“The entire speech last night? Towards his base, but please don’t sit here and tell me you are grasping for bipartisanship at this moment when Chuck Schumer is a son of a bitch, and my father’s book, quote, bombed, and Joe Biden is quote dumb.”

You can see the exchange below: