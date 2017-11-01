Meghan McCain Gets Engaged To Mystery Man

Meghan McCain has a lot on her plate these days, but her life is about to get even busier.

US Weekly is reporting that McCain is engaged to a man whose name she has never announced publicly.

However, she has made reference to her “boyfriend” on social media several times since early 2016, though the closest she’s come to posting photos of him is his homemade meals.

McCain and her mystery man “are well into wedding planning,” an insider told the magazine.

That’s definitely a change from an interview McCain gave to the Los Angeles Times back in January 2015.

Back then, she was skeptical about marriage.