Meghan McCain Calls Out Ivanka Trump's Silence On Family Separation Policy

Meghan McCain blasted Ivanka Trump on Tuesday for remaining silent on the Trump administration’s highly controversial family separation policy affecting scores of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” called out Trump, the elder daughter of President Donald Trump and a senior adviser to him, for failing to condemn a policy that has resulted in thousands of children being placed in shelters as their parents face prosecution for illegally crossing the border.

“Where is Ivanka in all of this?” McCain said Tuesday. “Because she’s all for women and mothers, and she has a White House role... and I’m sort of interested that her platform has been women and mothers and she doesn’t seem to have anything to say about this.”

TRUMP DEFIANT ON FAMILY SEPARATIONS: Outrage continues to grow over the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy and the forced separation of immigrant parents from their children — the co-hosts react to the latest. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/q6o0t2muuE — The View (@TheView) June 19, 2018

While President Trump has vehemently defended the contentious practice and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have condemned it, Ivanka Trump has remained silent.

First lady Melania Trump, in a statement on Monday, issued a subtle rebuke to her husband’s administration and its family separation policy.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” a spokeswoman for the first lady said. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

Despite Melania Trump’s suggestion of responsibility on “both sides of the aisle,” however, the family separations are entirely the result of the Trump administration’s actions.