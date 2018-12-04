“The View” co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar argued Monday during an on-air remembrance of George H.W. Bush, escalating the spat until both women said they were not interested in what the other had to say.

As the ABC talk show honored the 41st president of the United States, who died Friday at the age of 94, Behar praised him for signing the Clean Air Act amendment. She called it “one of the most sweeping environmental statutes ever,” then said President Donald Trump was attempting to undo the work of Bush and former President Barack Obama.

“If I ever become a one-issue voter, it will be about pollution and the greenhouse effect,” she said.

McCain interrupted Behar, asking her not to discuss Trump while they paid tribute to Bush.