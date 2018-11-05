Meghan McCain: Pete Davidson Doesn't Have Right To Mock Veterans

Pete Davidson’s joke about Republican candidate Dan Crenshaw didn’t sit well with Meghan McCain.

In fact, “The View” co-host argued on Monday that the comedian doesn’t have the right to take pot shots at former military or disabled people.

McCain, whose father, Senator John McCain, was permanently injured in a Vietnamese prison for POWs, tweeted on Sunday that Davidson’s joke was “incredibly tone-deaf” and “offensive” to veterans.

This is really awful and incredibly tone-deaf and offensive to veterans, their families and all who serve. Come on SNL, do better. https://t.co/9WsBg0qEpe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 4, 2018

McCain further elaborated her disgust at Davidson on “The View” Monday.

“I had such a problem with this over the weekend,” McCain said. “I’m not a snowflake, I can laugh at jokes.”

Although Davidson has said losing his father, a New York City fireman, on 9/11 has inspired an interest in comedy that pushes buttons, McCain said that was no excuse.

“I would think if your father died in 9/11, I don’t know his story, but maybe you would be more empathetic to people who sacrificed,” McCain said.

She then suggested that Davidson was only targeting Crenshaw because he’s a Republican.

“I will say that if it were Tammy Duckworth, who is also a hero, as well, and a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, if someone had been making fun of her, I don’t know if we would have the same reaction,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because he’s a Republican, but the response was, conservatives are angry.”

Whoopi Goldberg said the real issue was the joke just wasn’t that funny, but McCain claimed Davidson didn’t have the standing to mock veterans like Crenshaw.

“He said that’s how he deals with it, and that’s fine if he finds catharsis in comedy, which a lot of people do, but that doesn’t give him the right to take shots at someone else’s service and people’s physical pain,” McCain said.

“He has a right to do it. You have a right to speak out against it.”