Meghan McCain Returns To 'The View' After Father's Death

Meghan McCain remembered her father, John McCain, in her first appearance on ABC’s “The View” since the senator’s death in August.

“It made me so inspired that the ideals my father espoused throughout his career are the ideals of America,” McCain said, recalling the corners of the country that showed their support and respect after the senator’s death.

“There was a lot of talk about what died with him,” she continued. “And I am here today to tell you, it didn’t. It is alive and well.”

McCain then went around the table, describing the ways her co-anchors on “The View” supported her during her father’s yearlong battle with brain cancer and after his death on Aug. 25.

“None of us agree at this table on very much when it comes to politics in the world, but we are all sisters here supporting each other, and this is what America should be,” she said.