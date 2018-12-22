Meghan McCain Blasts Bill O'Reilly For 'Gross And Ghoulish' Remark On RBG

Meghan McCain took aim at Bill O’Reilly on Friday after the former Fox Newser implied that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death was imminent.

“Justice Ginsburg is very ill,” he wrote on Twitter directly following news that she had cancerous growths removed from her left lung. “Another Justice appointment inevitable and soon. Bad news for the left.”

O’Reilly’s remarks were then eviscerated by McCain, co-host of ABC’s “The View” and daughter of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, who died last August in a battle against brain cancer.

″There’s really nothing more gross and ghoulish than people in the media pontificating on a public persons health and the hypothetical political ramifications of their death,” she wrote back by the evening. “Join me in praying for RBG to have a speedy and healthy recovery – we are Christians, aren’t we Bill?”

There’s really nothing more gross and ghoulish than people in the media pontificating on a public persons health and the hypothetical political ramifications of their death. Join me in praying for RBG to have a speedy and healthy recovery - we are Christians, aren’t we Bill? https://t.co/03qXbBzEKQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 21, 2018

McCain’s remarks are noteworthy considering her own experience as the family member of a prominent official who faced struggles with his health, but she wasn’t the only one to jump on O’Reilly’s message.

His comments sent some Twitter users into a fury as they slammed the former cable host for the “sick” statement, ripping his character and wondering whether he meant to suggest he was awaiting Ginsburg’s death.

You’re somehow worse of a human being than I’d assumed. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 22, 2018

Wow @BillOReilly,this is sick. I am guessing you intended to wish her well and it just came out twisted. Did you really mean to make it sound like you are waiting for her to pass? https://t.co/LDHrT3K7RT — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 21, 2018

.@BillOReilly - if there was ever any question as to whether you were a despicable human being (there wasn’t), it has now been answered unequivocally. https://t.co/XUQzT9rBDE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 21, 2018