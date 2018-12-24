Meghan Trainor Marries Daryl Sabara On Her 25th Birthday

Singer Meghan Trainor should have no trouble remembering her wedding anniversary with actor Daryl Sabara.

After all, they wed on her 25th birthday.

The pop star changed Sabara’s marital status from “future husband” to “hubby” in a backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Saturday, People magazine reported. About 100 guests attended the wedding.

Trainor wore a Berta gown with a handmade veil and cape covered with hand-sewn appliqués, crystals and beads, People noted. She accessorized with Badgley Mischka heels and Norman Silverman jewels. For the reception, she changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and Aldo sneakers.

Trainor met Sabara, 26, who starred in the “Spy Kids” movies, in 2014, Today.com reported. Two years later, a friend set up them on a date. They got engaged on Trainor’s birthday in 2017.

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” Trainor told People. “I got way more than I ever wished for.”

Sabara added, “I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”