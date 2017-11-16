Megyn Kelly And Suzanne Somers Joked About Marital Rape On Morning Show

Suzanne Somers and Megyn Kelly chuckled about marital rape on Wednesday morning.

Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, appeared on morning show “Megyn Kelly Today” to discuss Somers’ new book, Two’s Company. Kelly called the book a “virtual how-to guide for how to stay in love and in lust.”

The interview was already a bit awkward, as Somers and Hamel discussed having sex on bubble wrap. Unfortunately, it got worse. After Somers bragged that the couple has sex every day, she said, “Sometimes I’m not awake for it, though.”

The live audience laughed. Kelly pointed to Hamel and said, “Alan’s like, ‘Those are some of the best times!’”

Somers responded with a short anecdote about a friend whose son is a trial lawyer in Canada and working on a marital rape case. According to Somers, her friend told her: “In Canada it’s illegal to have sex with your wife if she’s not awake.” Then she nudged Hamel and said he “would be in jail” if that were the case in the U.S. Marital rape is illegal in all 50 states.