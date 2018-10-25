Tamron Hall Responds To Social Media Love Amid Megyn Kelly Controversy

Tamron Hall responded on Thursday afternoon to the outpouring of support she’s received on social media as fans reignited calls for her return to NBC after Megyn Kelly’s recent comments on blackface.

Kelly has received swift and widespread backlash after she defended the use of blackface in Halloween costumes during a segment on “Megyn Kelly Today” this week.

But many on social media have used the incident as an opportunity to call attention to Hall, who left NBC and MSNBC last year. Hall, the first black female “Today” show co-host, worked alongside Al Roker on the 9 a.m. hour, before the slot was eventually replaced with Kelly.

In 2017, both Hall and NBC announced Hall’s departure following news that Kelly, a former Fox News host, would be joining the morning lineup for the fall of that year.

The shakeup sparked a lot of controversy at the time. The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) said in a statement that the move to place Kelly in the 9 a.m. hour was “seen by industry professionals as whitewashing.”

Many on social media agreed:

I think NBC is being too nice. I judge actions, not words. They knew what they were getting with Kelly. Preying on racial anxieties was a fixture of her Fox News show. Not only did NBC know but they sidelined Tamron Hall to make room for Kelly...to do exactly what she's long done https://t.co/2ZFoxVuOrM — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 25, 2018

I miss @TamronHall. https://t.co/Hq7QPCMR7h — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 23, 2018

If y’all don’t take Ms Megan back to Fox and give Tamron Hall that hour! @NBC, this is OUTRAGEOUS. She’s not stupid, nor oblivious to the origins and of this racist act of performance. If she is this stupid, she DEFINITELY doesn’t deserve a show… https://t.co/zsQYPq7vPv — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) October 23, 2018

I hope somewhere, @tamronhall is enjoying a nice glass of "Go f--- yourself, NBC." — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 25, 2018

NABJ also called attention to Kelly’s history of making racially offensive remarks. The statement pointed to one example in which she once accused former first lady Michelle Obama of pandering to a “culture of victimization,” for her 2015 commencement speech on racial inequality at Tuskegee University.

I for sure know you would have never had this race discussion with a host favoring wearing Black Face if @tamronhall still ran the show. Tamron ran the show with class. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) October 23, 2018

The journalism organization had also criticized the move citing reports of Hall and Roker’s healthy ratings at the network. Viewership for that hour slot has also reportedly faltered since the shakeup, as The Wall Street Journal reported back in April.

“I would like someone @nbcnews to explain how they concluded it was a good idea to ditch Tamron Hall in favor of the woman who thinks it was ‘ok’ to wear blackface when she was a kid,” wrote Jelani Cobb on Twitter.

I would like someone @nbcnews to explain how they concluded it was a good idea to ditch Tamron Hall in favor of the woman who thinks it was “ok” to wear blackface when she was a kid. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) October 23, 2018

Many on Twitter have called for Hall’s return to NBC in the wake of Kelly’s offensive comments about blackface. But the award-winning journalist and host of “Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall” has since responded to the support. She said she’s living her “best life.”

I do!! I do!! See my pinned tweet about my syndicated talk show. Oh and raising money for @SafeHorizon Tamron 💜Renate fund! Oh and taping Season 6 of #deadlinecrime and oh “livin’ my best life” 👀👀👀 I hope that’s enough 😉 https://t.co/s5YGdB5sjf — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) October 25, 2018

I’m thrilled to announce my partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations to launch my new @Disney and @ABCEntertainment talk show next fall! Here’s a sneak peek of what we’re cooking up for you all! pic.twitter.com/lOPJAJIWKS — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) September 24, 2018

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International has announced that Hall will be hosting its new syndicated daytime talk show on ABC Owned Television Stations Group next fall.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the ABC Owned Television Stations Group to bring our show – which will aim to showcase real joy and laughter, as well as inspiration in the face of adversity – to audiences across the country,” Hall said in a statement.