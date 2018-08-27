Mel B To Enter Rehab For 'PTSD' As She Notes Sex, Alcohol Struggles

“America’s Got Talent” judge Mel B said she’s entering rehab after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress syndrome. “I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids ― whom I love more than life itself ― and for all the people who have supported me,” she said in The Sun.

The former Spice Girl, 43, noted her struggles with alcohol and sex.

“I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on,” she told the tabloid. “Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that.”

The host said working on her memoir “Brutally Honest” has been “unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life.”

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Mel B says she is "working on being a better version of myself for my kids."

According to the Sun, Mel B, aka Melanie Brown, will check in to a facility next month.

Mel B’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Among her personal struggles, Mel B has endured a difficult divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte, with whom she shares a daughter. (She has two other children as well.) Mel B was granted a restraining order against him last year, alleging that he physically and verbally abused her and coerced her into threesomes while threatening to release footage of the encounters if she did not comply. Belafonte’s legal team denied the claims and the two reportedly hammered out a final settlement earlier this month, with Mel B reportedly agreeing to drop her abuse charges.