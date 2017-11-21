Mel Gibson Sure Hopes Weinstein Misconduct Reports Are 'Precursor To Change'

Mel Gibson, of all people, has voiced his support of the women who came forward with sexual abuse accusations against former Hollywood studio executive Harvey Weinstein.

Asked by The Guardian for his thoughts on the wave of stories about Weinstein and others in the entertainment industry, the actor and director said it had all been “painful,” but would lead to a transformation in an interview published Tuesday. Gibson, now promoting the family holiday flick “Daddy’s Home 2,” has appeared in the spotlight sparingly after past racist and misogynistic comments were made public along with a 2011 domestic violence charge.

“Things got shaken up a little bit, and there is a lot of light being thrown into places where there were shadows, and that is kind of healthy,” he told the outlet. “It’s painful, but I think pain is a precursor to change.”

Gibson himself has sparked a number of controversies through past violent outbursts against women and minority groups.

In 2010, he was investigated by Los Angeles police for a domestic violence complaint against former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, reportedly reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in 2011. “I thought he would kill me,” Grigorieva once told People about the incident. In tapes that were leaked on the internet around that time, Gibson can be heard hurling profanity-laced insults at Grigorieva, telling her, “You look like a fucking pig in heat, and if you get raped by a pack of n****rs, it will be your fault.”

Gibson’s anger had already been put on display in 2006 when he made anti-Semitic comments to a California police officer who arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving, stating during his tirade a belief that “Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.” He also called a female officer “sugar tits.” Gibson was fined, put on probation and sent to rehabilitation classes for alcohol abuse.

Although the actor has appeared in public more often since directing the Oscar-nominated film “Hacksaw Ridge,” some critics think he has yet to show sufficient remorse.

Now, apparently, he hopes that men will be held accountable for misconduct.

Weinstein stands accused of misconduct by dozens of women whose stories range from sexual harassment to rape. Last month, he was fired from the studio he co-founded, The Weinstein Company, along with a number of prominent industry groups including the Oscars governing body.