No, Melania Trump Didn't Tell Rudy Giuliani She Believes President's Stormy Daniels Denial

Despite Rudy Giuliani’s strong indication otherwise, Melania Trump did not tell her husband’s attorney that she believed the president’s denials that he had an affair with Stormy Daniels, according to the first lady’s own spokeswoman.

That’s because Melania Trump hasn’t “ever discussed her thoughts on anything” with Giuliani, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Yikes. I asked @FLOTUS spokeswoman @StephGrisham45 about Giuliani saying that she believes her husband re Stormy Daniels. Response: “I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 7, 2018

Despite never discussing the issue with the first lady, Giuliani declared Wednesday at the Globes Capital Market Conference in Tel Aviv that Melania Trump “believes her husband, and she doesn’t think it’s true” that he had an affair in 2006 with the porn star.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — tweeted in response to Grisham’s statement that Giuliani is “making it up as he goes along.”

Rudy is making it up as he goes along... #Basta https://t.co/KKcqafWnbS — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 7, 2018

Giuliani also said in Tel Aviv that no one could believe Clifford because she’s in the adult entertainment business. The comment triggered widespread condemnation for its sexism. “I don’t believe Stormy Daniels.... The business you were in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight,” he said.

Donald Trump has appeared in three Playboy videos that involve nudity, CNN noted Thursday. Giuliani defended his comments denigrating Clifford’s credibility on CNN on Thursday.

Avenatti called Giuliani a misogynist and an “absolute pig” on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”