MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace wondered this week if Melania and Ivanka Trump were “numb, dead inside or paid off,” given their resounding silence in the wake of Rudy Giuliani’s comments that he only respects “beautiful women and women of value.”

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney made the comment at a conference in Israel on Wednesday as he attacked Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump shortly after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son Barron. Trump later shrugged off the comments, saying simply, “Rudy is Rudy,” and describing his lawyer as “great.”

“I respect women, beautiful women and women with value, but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don’t respect,” Giuliani told a Tel Aviv audience. He didn’t define what he considered “women with value” or if he has no respect for women he doesn’t find attractive.

Wallace asked a panel on “Deadline: White House” on Thursday about Melania’s and Ivanka Trump’s silence in the wake of the shocking comments and the president’s apparent support of them. “Are they just the most stoic human beings? Are they numb, are they dead inside, are they paid off? I mean, what’s their deal?” she wondered.

Vanity Fair reporter Emily Jane Fox responded: “Yes, yes and yes. But I think they do not see President Trump the way that all of us see President Trump. They have such a distorted image of who he is that they don’t have the kind of reaction that we do. It’s almost some sort of trick or spell he has on them.” She called first daughter Ivanka Trump the “most masterful compartmentalizer that America has maybe ever seen.”

Fox indicated that Giuliani’s comments weren’t a bit surprising, saying this his client Trump has “incredibly sexist” views. She listed Trump’s well-known insults about women, including calling them “dogs” and “pigs,” and boasting about grabbing women by their genitals.