Melania Trump Is Planning Solo Trip To Africa, And Twitter Users Relish The Irony

It’s hard to tell if Melania Trump is purposely trolling her husband, President Donald Trump, but if she is, it’s epic.

The first lady announced on Monday that she is planning a solo trip to Africa this year, according to The Washington Post.

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history,” she said in a statement:

We are a global society and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another. I look forward to highlighting the successful humanitarian work and development programs being done in many of the countries.

She will be visiting multiple countries but has not specified her itinerary.

The announcement of the trip is ironic, given that her husband described Haiti and African nations as “shithole” countries in January and decided against restoring protections for immigrants from those regions.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the president said, sources told The Washington Post.

Twitter users couldn’t help relishing the irony after the news was announced.

Surprised she'd go to what her stupid husband calls s***hole countries. — Midwestblue (@patsiemich) August 20, 2018

It’s like @POTUS and @FLOTUS are not even part of the same administration. — Lou (@GoLight10) August 20, 2018

One woman was cautiously optimistic about the trip.

Encouraged that @FLOTUS will be visiting Africa this fall, rather than just writing off the continent as a bunch of "s***hole countries."



Melania Trump to visit Africa in October https://t.co/gN1xF3o2bX via @bpolitics — Krish Vignarajah (@KrishForMD) August 20, 2018

Some people speculated about what Trump will wear there.

SO! She's VACATIONING in Africa . . . is she going to wear her green safari jacket that says "I don't care . . ." — vermor (@vmori323) August 20, 2018

Some wondered if she will steal her itinerary from Michelle Obama.

Just googled Michelle Obama’s first official solo overseas trip to see if Melania was copying her again.

Can’t imagine why she’s not: Michelle’s 2nd solo overseas trip was Africa; her first official trip was Mexico City, but her first unofficial trip was post-earthquake Haiti 🤣 https://t.co/7mIYOYemGA — weecuppatea (@weecuppatea) August 20, 2018

Although the first lady’s trip is supposed to be a solo journey, some wondered whether she will invite other family members ― like one of her game-hunting stepsons.

So, the White House says ole Melania is going to Africa! Is she going with her son and Donnie Jr. So he can be shown how to shoot almost extinct animals. I dislike this Bunch intensely ♥🌎 — Raven (@Nipmuc18) August 20, 2018

And one person noted the interesting timing of the trip.