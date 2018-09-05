POLITICS
09/05/2018 03:37 am ET

Melania Trump's Back-To-School Question For Students Sparks Backlash

The first lady caught heat on Twitter after asking students if they would "strive to #BeBest."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Melania Trump was widely mocked on Twitter Tuesday after she asked students to “think about what you wish to accomplish this year” on their return to school.

“You have so much power in your individual voices. Will you strive to #BeBest?” wrote the first lady, referencing her “Be Best” campaign that aims to improve the lives of children.

Her question did not go over well, as hundreds of tweeters suggested the main thing they wanted to accomplish this year was the removal of her husband, President Donald Trump, from office

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Melania Trump Be Best
Melania Trump's Back-To-School Question For Students Sparks Backlash
CONVERSATIONS