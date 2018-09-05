Melania Trump's Back-To-School Question For Students Sparks Backlash

Melania Trump was widely mocked on Twitter Tuesday after she asked students to “think about what you wish to accomplish this year” on their return to school.
“You have so much power in your individual voices. Will you strive to #BeBest?” wrote the first lady, referencing her “Be Best” campaign that aims to improve the lives of children.
Her question did not go over well, as hundreds of tweeters suggested the main thing they wanted to accomplish this year was the removal of her husband, President Donald Trump, from office