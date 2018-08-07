Melania Trump's Call For 'Be Best' Back-To-School Tips Backfires

First lady Melania Trump tweeted a call for back-to-school tips as part of her “Be Best” youth campaign:
But many of the replies were more about her husband, President Donald Trump, and his less than “Be Best” behavior on Twitter, complete with references to his attack on NBA superstar LeBron James. Some tweeters also slammed the administration for not doing enough to protect students from school shootings, and more than a few attacked the administration’s policy of putting immigrant children into detention centers: