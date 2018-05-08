Melania Trump Called Out For Anti-Bullying Campaign That Ignores Her Husband's Actions

First lady Melania Trump unveiled her “Be Best” campaign on Monday to encourage “positive social, emotional and physical habits” in children.

According to the Be Best website, one key facet of the initiative is to help children “avoid negative social media interaction.”

“They must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion,” the site noted.

That message was in line with the first lady’s previous comments about wanting to combat bullying online. But it also left some wondering if “Be Best” should apply to President Donald Trump, who often uses Twitter to belittle critics and rivals:

Social media is too often used in negative ways and that it is important for children to learn positive online behaviors at a young age. - Melania Trump



When will your husband learn his positive online behavior? - America — Jen 🕳🚶🏻‍♀️✌🏼❤️🤘🏼 (@ITMFA_NOW) May 7, 2018

Melaina’s new campaign to help kids not bully each other online called Be Best is going to be awesome with the help of some top advisors like Pocahontas, Nasty Woman, Pig, Lil’ Corker, Sloppy Steve, Slime Ball Comey, Crazy Maxine Waters, and Sleepy Eyes. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 7, 2018

I join First Lady @MelaniaTrump in opposing bullying in all forms and think "Be Best" is a great idea for a campaign. Perhaps it can launch with this video at https://t.co/HVXX6bAy0Z? pic.twitter.com/8Ds5GKWYVo — Karl Frisch (@KarlFrisch) May 7, 2018

I don’t want my children to be best, I want them to be good. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) May 7, 2018

Dear @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP,



I'm still waiting on your response to the bullying perpetrated by your husband @realDonaldTrump and his supporters.



That would be a way to really help our children #BeBesthttps://t.co/J3oDfmMvNv — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 7, 2018

Here's Melania practicing for her anti-bullying campaign #BeBest by demanding to know why Obama won't show "the American people" his birth certificate. Or something. https://t.co/XTdTNkOJMT — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) May 7, 2018

"Be Best."

Maybe look over your shoulder, Melania.

Via Tom Adelsbach. pic.twitter.com/j6Mzo69ag7 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) May 8, 2018

With all due respect, Melania might want to clean up her own house & bullying husband before she talks to the nation abt social & emotional health #BeBest — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) May 7, 2018

Hypocrisy = gloating about the resignation of Eric Schneiderman while continuing to support Donald Trump.



Irony = Melania Trump's anti-cyber bullying #BeBest campaign. — WhileYouWereOut (@PivotAndDodge) May 8, 2018

The hypocrisy of Melania’s #BeBest campaign is beyond parody. @Flotus needs to begin her efforts with Don & her family.



459 People, Places and Things Donald Trump Has Insulted on Twitter: A Complete Listhttps://t.co/eyyntS0QSX pic.twitter.com/CXcA3ACLC1 — Psychonaut (@WakingLifeDream) May 7, 2018