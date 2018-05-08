Melania Trump Called Out For Anti-Bullying Campaign That Ignores Her Husband's Actions

First lady Melania Trump unveiled her “Be Best” campaign on Monday to encourage “positive social, emotional and physical habits” in children.
According to the Be Best website, one key facet of the initiative is to help children “avoid negative social media interaction.”
“They must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion,” the site noted.
That message was in line with the first lady’s previous comments about wanting to combat bullying online. But it also left some wondering if “Be Best” should apply to President Donald Trump, who often uses Twitter to belittle critics and rivals: