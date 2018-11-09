POLITICS
11/09/2018 06:34 am ET

Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows With Tweet About Brett Kavanaugh's 'Honor'

"You have NO IDEA what that word means, obviously."
By Lee Moran

Melania Trump was given short shrift after she tweeted about the “honor” of new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The first lady joined President Donald Trump for Kavanaugh’s ceremonial swearing-in on Thursday. She later used Twitter to congratulate Kavanaugh on his installation on the high court, adding: “I know you will continue to serve our country with honor.”

The comment raised eyebrows, given how Kavanaugh lied through his controversial confirmation process and furiously denied sexual assault allegations. 

