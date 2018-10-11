Twitter Users Mercilessly Mock Melania Trump's 'Most Bullied Person' Comment

Melania Trump isn’t just an anti-bullying advocate, she says she’s a victim, as well.

In an interview broadcast Thursday morning on ABC, the first lady also showed she shared her husband’s gift for hyperbole.

“I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” Trump told reporter Tony Llamas.

When he questioned that claim, she backed down, but only slightly.

“One of them ― if you really see what people are saying about me,” she said.

Many Twitter users didn’t respond to her with much sympathy. Instead, they broke out really teeny violins for a symphony of snark.

I'm sorry, @FLOTUS, you're the most bullied person in the world? Do you have hard evidence of that? — H Wayne Storey (@HWayneStorey1) October 11, 2018

Well, she’s married to the biggest bully in the world so 🤷‍♀️ — Tisha Guy (@FreeRangeChik) October 11, 2018

On this #DayOfTheGirl and #ComingOutDay, @FLOTUS

claims to be the "most bullied person on the world". I'm not so sure about that, but the Trump's undoubtedly have to be the most self centered family in the world !#ThursdayThoughts #ThursdayMotivation https://t.co/wpQaWDFz3d — Mr. D (@Al_AndaluZ) October 11, 2018

Try being locked up in a trump ice facility and then tell us all how tough you have it as first lady — Elvis Osbourne (@Deadaselvis55) October 11, 2018

Imagine if @MichelleObama said this & played the victim. Republicans would lose their minds. @FLOTUS Melania Trump says her #BeBest policy platform targeting online bullies is personal. “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world” pic.twitter.com/7uCQB7jInX — Khary Penebaker, Fx (@kharyp) October 11, 2018

We are being bullied, devalued and belittled EVERY SINGLE DAY by her husband. Where's her compassion for the majority of Americans? For children in interment tents? For babies lost to parents? Expectations are high if you want the job. Clean her own home first before she speaks. — dmtimney (@paintsoundpress) October 11, 2018