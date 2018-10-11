Twitter Users Mercilessly Mock Melania Trump's 'Most Bullied Person' Comment

Melania Trump isn’t just an anti-bullying advocate, she says she’s a victim, as well.
In an interview broadcast Thursday morning on ABC, the first lady also showed she shared her husband’s gift for hyperbole.
“I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” Trump told reporter Tony Llamas.
When he questioned that claim, she backed down, but only slightly.
“One of them ― if you really see what people are saying about me,” she said.
Many Twitter users didn’t respond to her with much sympathy. Instead, they broke out really teeny violins for a symphony of snark.
