Queen Of Irony Melania Trump To Host Film Screening For Bullying Prevention Month

First lady Melania Trump is once again boldly staring irony in the face by hosting a film screening as part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

Trump will present “Wonder” at the White House for a group of sixth-graders on Tuesday, reported The Hill. The 2017 film explores the experiences of a little boy with facial disfigurations who is confronted by bullies at school.

“The movie celebrates October’s National Bullying Prevention Month by highlighting the importance of choosing kindness — a core belief of Mrs. Trump’s Be Best campaign,” the first lady’s office said in a statement announcing the event.

The first lady has been scorched for her work against bullies given how her husband treats people. President Donald Trump recently blasted alleged lover Stormy Daniels as “horseface” in a tweet to his 55 million followers. At a campaign rally this month, he hailed the body-slamming of a reporter by GOP Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte and lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), once again calling her “Pocahontas.” All of those incidents happened last week.

Melania Trump claimed earlier this month that she is “one of the most bullied people on earth,” which unleashed a storm of criticism.

Twitter users had some advice for the first lady ahead of the “Wonder” screening: Talk to your husband about bullying.

