WEIRD NEWS
11/07/2017 09:46 am ET

Redditors Tweak Melania Trump's Calligraphy To Send Amusing Messages

It didn't take long.

By Lee Moran

Melania Trump’s calligraphy is receiving an entertaining reworking, courtesy of Reddit users.

The U.S. first lady joined her Japanese counterpart, Akie Abe, for a fourth-grade calligraphy class at the Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School in Tokyo on Monday.

Trump wrote the first character of the word “peace,” while Abe did the second. They then posed for this snap:

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, write the word "peace" in Japanese.

The picture soon came to the attention of Reddit users who reimagined the pair’s efforts in a Photoshop battle.

One joker even tweaked the characters to read “Help me” in Japanese:

View post on imgur.com

Here’s a sampling of the other responses so far:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Japan Melania Trump Reddit Photoshop Battle Calligraphy
Redditors Tweak Melania Trump's Calligraphy To Send Amusing Messages

CONVERSATIONS