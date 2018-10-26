Twitter Users Slam Melania Trump For 'Tone Deaf' Timing Of Anti-Bullying Tweet

First lady Melania Trump promoted a special White House film screening for Bullying Prevention Month on Twitter Friday ― the same day authorities apprehended suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc, whose van was plastered with photos of her husband, images of Trump critics in crosshairs, and one of Trump’s campaign rally refrains: “CNN Sucks.”
The first lady tweeted that Bullying Prevention Month “reminds us that we have the power to #ChooseKind.” She added that she enjoyed her time with schoolchildren who attended her White House screenings of the film “Wonder.” The movie explores the experiences of a boy bullied for his facial disfiguration.
Twitter users were aghast at the “tone deaf” timing of the first lady’s post, since Sayoc was allegedly inspired by the rhetoric of a man he clearly admired: her husband, the president.