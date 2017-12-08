Tweeters Give Melania Trump Vacation Ideas After ’Deserted Island’ Holidays Joke

Twitter users have some travel advice for Melania Trump.

During her visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, a 10-year-old boy asked the first lady where she’d most like to spend the festive period.

“I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island ― with my family,” she said.

Tweeters pounced on the wisecrack, with many suggesting islands she could take President Donald Trump. But they weren’t exactly tropical ...

Check out some of the best responses below:

yeah, Antarctica — M-Go Blue (@TLGNOB) December 7, 2017

@FLOTUS Please go.. we will happily buy your entire family a one way ticket😎 — Darlene Kelly (@Larue1262) December 8, 2017

It would be like a terrible episode of Gilligan’s Island 🌴 — Mr. T (@terranceleon) December 7, 2017

We would like that, and she can take her husband too! — Sholeh Ira (@sholeh_7102) December 8, 2017

This isn't an answer.

This is her escape plan. — Matthew Gellert (@MatthewGellert) December 7, 2017

Is there a gofundme or something — Roger Mexico (@roger_mexico) December 7, 2017

We can definitely built a sea wall around it. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) December 8, 2017