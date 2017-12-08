Tweeters Give Melania Trump Vacation Ideas After ’Deserted Island’ Holidays Joke

Twitter users have some travel advice for Melania Trump.
During her visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, a 10-year-old boy asked the first lady where she’d most like to spend the festive period.
“I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island ― with my family,” she said.
Tweeters pounced on the wisecrack, with many suggesting islands she could take President Donald Trump. But they weren’t exactly tropical ...
Check out some of the best responses below:
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Designers Who Refuse To Dress Melania Trump