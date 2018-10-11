Melania Trump Says She Distrusts Certain People Working In The Administration

First Lady Melania Trump acknowledged that there are people who either currently work for President Donald Trump or have worked for him in the past two years who she hasn’t trusted.

She informs Trump of her opinions, she told ABC News’ Tom Llamas in an interview excerpt that aired Thursday, and some of those people no longer work for the president.

“I give him my honest advice and honest opinions. And then he does what he wants to do,” she added.

She taped the interview in Africa last week, where she was traveling to promote her anti-bullying “Be Best” campaign. She said that the focus of her initiative is internet abuse since it’s something she is personally familiar with. She believes she is one of the most bullied people in the world “if you really see what people are saying about me.”

She told the network that she supports the Me Too movement in a portion of the interview released Wednesday. But men, she argued, need as much support as women.

“You cannot just say to somebody, ‘I was sexually assaulted,’ or, ‘You did that to me,’ because sometimes the media goes too far. The way they portray some stories, it’s not correct. It’s not right,” Trump said.