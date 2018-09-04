POLITICS
Melania Trump Wore Louboutin Heels To Plant A Tree And Became A Meme

Of course the photo of the first lady gardening outside the White House has gone viral.
By Lee Moran

Melania Trump’s gardening attire has once again become a favorite social media talking point.

An old photograph of the first lady wearing immaculately clean sneakers to plant and harvest vegetables with children in the White House garden became a meme in August.

History repeated itself this week, when Trump donned pastel pink Christian Louboutin stiletto heels to a tree-planting ceremony last Monday on the South Lawn:

A “Photoshop Battle” broke out on Reddit, with users reimagining the image in amusing ways:

Folks on Twitter also joined the fun:

