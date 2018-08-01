Melania Trump Gardening In Immaculate Sneakers Is A New Summer Meme

This meme of Melania Trump poking around the White House garden has been 10 months in the making. But it’s well worth the wait.
For reasons unknown, a September 2017 snap of the first lady supposedly planting and harvesting vegetables with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America went viral all over again this week.
Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, a persistently vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s administration, led the charge by noting Melania Trump’s immaculately clean sneakers.
“These look exactly like my workout soles,” wrote Teigen. “Because I work out as much as this chick gardens.”
Unsurprisingly, other people on Twitter joined the fun, mocking Trump for striking a hesitant pose in the garden patch founded by her predecessor Michelle Obama: