Melania Trump Gardening In Immaculate Sneakers Is A New Summer Meme

This meme of Melania Trump poking around the White House garden has been 10 months in the making. But it’s well worth the wait.

For reasons unknown, a September 2017 snap of the first lady supposedly planting and harvesting vegetables with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America went viral all over again this week.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, a persistently vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s administration, led the charge by noting Melania Trump’s immaculately clean sneakers.

these look exactly like my workout soles. because i work out as much as this chick gardens pic.twitter.com/s2mwLKRK7b — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

“These look exactly like my workout soles,” wrote Teigen. “Because I work out as much as this chick gardens.”

Unsurprisingly, other people on Twitter joined the fun, mocking Trump for striking a hesitant pose in the garden patch founded by her predecessor Michelle Obama:

Melania tending to her nightshade and hemlock garden. 😏😱😵 pic.twitter.com/1462ZJcf3G — Bubbagump💙🌊 (@bubbagump324) July 28, 2018

PICTURED: First Lady Melania Trump tending to the White House Kitchen Garden. pic.twitter.com/qPCrKidgOk — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) July 31, 2018

After looking at these photos of Melania and Donald Trump Jr., I feel most sorry for the photographer. pic.twitter.com/ozK65xBGHE — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 31, 2018

why does melania look like she broke into someone’s garden and was caught in the act pic.twitter.com/XX6YmeNljB — maeve (@maybemaeve) July 31, 2018

Photographer: You’re handling those sheers like a pro. Now put those imaginary veggies in that basket and show them who the boss is. There it is. Hold it, holllld it. Perfect. You’re a natural.



Melania: pic.twitter.com/shc9AV0nIe — dylan (@dyllyp) July 31, 2018

Photographer: pose!



Melanie: how?



P: Like you know nothing about gardening.



M: lol got it. pic.twitter.com/799qrTnMLn — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) July 30, 2018

1) poor choice of clothing for garden

2) Even if I was rich, I would never wear a $600 blouse to garden (good way to spoil the garment)

3) Gloves do not look like proper gardening ones

4) long hair untied- saftey hazard. #Melania #melaniatrump #balmain pic.twitter.com/rYSq2bm9wO — Princess TigerlilyAthena the socialite 🍰🍸❤ (@TigerlilyAthena) August 1, 2018

lol. wtf is going on with this picture?



looks like Melania is crouching in a corner, threatening whoever has backed her into it with pair of garden pruners pic.twitter.com/qL7JOm9Cac — Walter White (@heisenbergrpt) July 31, 2018

me making sure the barista sees me put money in the tip jar pic.twitter.com/Sao2B0DkfR — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) July 31, 2018