08/01/2018 07:06 am ET

Melania Trump Gardening In Immaculate Sneakers Is A New Summer Meme

Good things come to those who wait, like this meme that has been months in the making.
By Lee Moran

This meme of Melania Trump poking around the White House garden has been  10 months in the making. But it’s well worth the wait.

For reasons unknown, a September 2017 snap of the first lady supposedly planting and harvesting vegetables with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America went viral all over again this week.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, a persistently vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s administration, led the charge by noting Melania Trump’s immaculately clean sneakers.

“These look exactly like my workout soles,” wrote Teigen. “Because I work out as much as this chick gardens.”

Unsurprisingly, other people on Twitter joined the fun, mocking Trump for striking a hesitant pose in the garden patch founded by her predecessor Michelle Obama:

