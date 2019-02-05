An 11-year-old boy in Wilmington, Delaware, who was bullied because his last name is Trump will be Melania Trump’s guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Back in December, Joshua Trump was allowed to change his last name to Berto after enduring relentless bullying from his fellow students.

Joshua’s mom, Megan Trump, said the bullying began when President Donald Trump began his presidential campaign, and has gotten worse.

“He said he hates himself, and he hates his last name, and he feels sad all the time, and he doesn’t want to live feeling like that anymore, and as a parent that’s scary,” she said.

Neither she nor Joshua are related to the president, whose original family name is Drumpf.

Although Joshua is now using his father’s last name, Berto, at school, his plight aroused the interest of the first lady, who invited him to attend the State of the Union address, according to NBC News.

“Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name,” according to a White House press release.

Although bullying is a serious issue that no one should go through, RawStory noted that choosing to invite someone who shares the last name as the president’s family seems a tad narcissistic.

Many Twitter users also noted the irony that the first lady has chosen to combat bullying despite being married to a man who might be considered the world’s biggest cyberbully.

She could have chosen a child bullied because of their sexual orientation, color of their skin, or because of their disability, but, no. She instead makes it about the 'Trump' name.



Just when I think they can't go lower. pic.twitter.com/XYK4ykDgh9 — Alamo_on_the_rise (@AlamoOnTheRise) February 5, 2019

I can’t wait for Joshua to meet Low IQ Maxine Waters, Crying Chuck Schumer, Crooked Hillary, Pocahontas, Da Nag Blumenthal, Lyin Ted, Little Marco, and Kenyan Born Barack Obama. Be Best! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 5, 2019

This is a joke, right? @FLOTUS still doesn’t know her husband bullies, disrespects and slanders more people on Twitter than anyone else ever? — Barbara Tepper (@softlikewater) February 5, 2019

I’m surprised @FLOTUS isn’t bringing kids in cages to show what happens to immigrants he can’t or won’t marry — The 305 Pirate ☮💜 🏴‍☠️ (@305Pirate) February 5, 2019