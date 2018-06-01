Melania Missing In Action And Michael Ian Black Wonders What's Going On

A lot of people have been speculating on Melania Trump’s whereabouts in the three weeks since her last public appearance, but no one seems more concerned than comedian Michael Ian Black.
The first lady supposedly wrote a tweet Wednesday claiming she’s “feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”
However, it may have made people more skeptical, as the tweet’s wording seemed awfully similar to the kind of thing Donald Trump writes.
The president will be at Camp David this weekend without his wife, and that got Black wondering if Americans are being told the real story about Melania.
He offered his theories on Twitter Friday morning.
H/T RawStory
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Melania Trump's Non-Changing Face