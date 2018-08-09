“It’s hard to find talent,” Wildes told HuffPost at the time regarding Miss Universe contestants. “And when they find talent, they generally want to negotiate family members to make sure their lives are more robust and meaningful. … Say we’re soliciting a visa for somebody and that person says, ‘I’m only going to come if you sponsor a visa for myself and green cards for my whole family so I can resettle here.’”

Congratulations are in order for the Knavs. Hopefully, their citizenship will inspire their son-in-law to better appreciate the rich, continued diversity that new immigrants bring to the U.S. But that seems unlikely.