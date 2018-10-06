Melania Trump Says She's Told Donald Trump To Put His Phone Down

First lady Melania Trump does not always like what President Donald Trump posts to Twitter and lets him know her thoughts, she said Saturday in Egypt in a rare moment with reporters.

Asked whether she’s ever told her husband to put his phone down, she smiled and said yes.

“I don’t always agree [with] what he tweets, and I tell him that,” the first lady said as she stood near the Great Pyramid of Giza.

“I give him my honest opinion and honest advice,” she continued. “Sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t, but I have my own voice and my opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.”

The trip is part of Melania Trump’s Be Best campaign, which focuses on issues facing children such as social media bullying. She has faced a wellspring of criticism for that particular effort in light of the president’s often vitriolic tweets.

Melania Trump also touched on Brett Kavanaugh, the embattled Supreme Court nominee who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate Saturday afternoon after multiple women publicly accused him of sexual misconduct. One of the women, psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee late last month.

“I’m glad Dr. Ford was heard. I’m glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard,” Melania Trump said, dodging a question on whether she believed Ford’s accusations. She added that Kavanaugh is “highly qualified for the Supreme Court.”

“I’m against any kind of abuse or violence,” she added.

Melania Trump visited four African nations this week, feeding elephants, greeting children, touring a fort which held enslaved people and lighting up social media with her outfit choices. Responding to a question about her white pith helmet ― seen as a symbol of colonialism and the exploitation of Africans ― the first lady said she wished people would focus less on her clothes and more on her actions.

The trip has also been considered an effort to smooth the relationships between the Trump administration and African nations, which the president reportedly referred to as “shithole countries” in a January meeting about immigration.