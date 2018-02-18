Melania Trump's Tweet About 'Random Acts Of Kindness Day' Didn't Go Over Well

Melania Trump promoted Random Acts Of Kindness Day on Twitter on Saturday, but it didn’t spark the reaction she was likely hoping for.
The first lady encouraged her 9.8 million followers to embrace the annual Feb. 17 celebration of compassion by testing “the power of kindness.”
“It’s an opportunity to teach our children the importance of taking care of one another,” she wrote.
Some people reacted positively, but the majority of respondents hit back by suggesting she give the same message to her husband, President Donald Trump. A sampling of the replies are below:
