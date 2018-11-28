Melania Trump Thinks White House's Red Christmas Trees 'Look Fantastic'

Although Melania Trump is getting criticized for putting red Christmas trees in the White House, she’s not feeling blue.

Many Twitter users have commented that the crimson Christmas trees seem better suited for “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “The Shining,” but the first lady seems to be adopting an attitude of “I really don’t care, do u?”

Trump defended the decorations at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Wednesday during a discussion of the opioid crisis.

“We are in 21st century, and everybody has a different taste,” she said, according to pool reports. “I think they look fantastic. In real life, they look even more beautiful.”

This is the second year in a row in which the White House holiday decorations have been criticized for seeming a better fit for Halloween than Christmas, according to Inside Edition.