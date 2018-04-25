COMEDY
Melania Trump Pulls Off Perfect State Dinner With KFC In 'Jimmy Kimmel' Bit

A funny bit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday imagined that first lady Melania Trump found a friend in Colonel Sanders for the state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

A put-upon White House staffer in the sketch receives a note that reads “No French stuff!” That opens the door for one of President Donald Trump’s favorite foods, KFC.

Because nothing says international diplomacy like a bucket of chicken.

Dignitaries at the real White House state dinner on Tuesday actually were served rack of lamb and nectarine tart ― but wouldn’t it have been great if the White House meal had been finger-lickin’ good?

