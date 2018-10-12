Melania Trump Isn't Concerned About Her Husband's Alleged Affairs

First lady Melania Trump said she doesn’t waste time wondering about reports of President Donald Trump’s infidelities.

“I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” she told ABC in an interview taped last week, new snippets of which aired Friday. “It is not concern and focus of mine.”

Media attention from a stream of women who have accused the president of sexual misconduct or extramarital affairs isn’t pleasant, the first lady added, dismissing the claims as “gossip.”

“Yes, we are fine,” she said of her marriage. “It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff. I’m very strong, and I know what my priorities are.”

The first lady, who has mostly been reserved during her time in the White House, revealed in the interview series that she doesn’t hesitate to offer her husband advice and opinions on political matters. She said she made known her distrust of some in the administration who no longer hold their positions, for example.

She also referred to herself as “the most bullied person in the world” because of what people say about her.

Among the high-profile accusations against Donald Trump is former porn star Stormy Daniels’ claim they had an affair a few months after the birth of Barron Trump.