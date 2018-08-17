Melania Trump To Address Cyberbullying Summit. 'That's A Joke, Right?'

Melania Trump will address a government summit next week on cyberbullying — days after her husband tweeted that his former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is a “dog,” a “crying low life,” a “loser,” “wacky,” “deranged,” and “crazed.”

The first lady will discuss the “positive and negative effects of social media on youth” on Monday, the White House announced. She also plans to attend a panel discussion with representatives from social media platforms, though the White House didn’t identify those platforms.

The cyberbullying summit is being organized by the Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention in Rockville, Maryland. The first lady is appearing as part of her “Be Best” campaign that seeks to improve the lives of children.

.@FLOTUS is attending a Bullying Prevention Summit in Rockville on Monday pic.twitter.com/Li84YIMFjm — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 16, 2018

The annual summit was started in 2010 to create a national strategy to reduce cyberbullying, according to education officials.

The federal government’s “Stop Bullying” website warns children that cyberbullies post “negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else. Some cyberbullying crosses the line into unlawful or criminal behavior.” The site warns that “hurtful comments” can create a “permanent public record” of a poster’s views and behavior that can destroy a poster’s reputation — as well as the reputations of those the poster attacks.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

The first lady has been called out in the past for her anti-bullying campaign that ignores her husband’s bullying.

Predictably, people on Twitter had a thing or two to say about the first lady’s upcoming appearance:

