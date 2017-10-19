Melania Trump, to donate the Herve Pierre gown she wore at the Inauguration Ball to the Smithsonian

The First Lady of the United States decided to donate the iconic ivory gown that she wore at Donald Trump’s investiture ceremony to the Smithsonian Museum.

The 47-year-old is following the footsteps of the last first ladies, who contributed to the materialization of the Washington-based museum’s “First Lady” department.

The beautiful long dress worn by Melania Trump was designed by Herve Pierre, who teamed up with the First Lady herself to create something special.

Melania will hand over the gown to the museum’s representatives during a ceremony set to take place on Friday, 19th October 2017.

The designer of the beautiful vanilla dress will also attend the event.

The Smithsonian Museum currently has 26 dresses into its First Lady’s collection, an extremely popular tourist attraction.

Herve Pierre & the collaboration with FLOTUS

Via a press release, the French designer who also served as Carolina Herrera executive director for a while, confessed that working with Melania was a true pleasure.

The beautiful ivory dress was completed with a sculptural detail placed on one of her shoulders and a red silk cord, meant to accentuate the Slovenian’s slim waist.