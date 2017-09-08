Melania Trump's Supporters Flip Out Over Vanity Fair 'Best-Dressed List' Snub

Fans of Melania Trump are furious with Vanity Fair after the magazine failed to feature the first lady on its “International Best-Dressed List” for 2017.

In response, Melania Trump’s supporters renamed the magazine “Vanity Unfair” and cried “fake news.” They didn’t comment on the fact that her go-to stylist Hervé Pierre was included.

No other members of the Trump family appeared on the list, either.

a sampling of the responses below:

@VanityFair Not having Melania Trump on best dressed list is pure spite. You know as well as I do she is best dressed PERIOD! #bestdressed — SouthernMom (@madams3196) September 7, 2017

Please retweet if you disagree with @VanityFair who snubbed Melania Trump but honored Michelle Obama on the International Best Dressed List. pic.twitter.com/lWlWPGPhJc — Ben Owen, HRK 🇺🇸 (@hrkbenowen) September 6, 2017

Melania Trump Is To Beautiful For Vanity Fair, I mean Vanity Unfair — (((Doc Holliday ))) (@RonnieCheek) September 8, 2017

Vanity Fair can't quite grasp the concept of Class, Elegance, Beauty, Intelligence all in one package. Definition, Melania Trump @Flotus. — Lisa Cuglietta (@ranchlife4sure) September 8, 2017

Just when u think the the #FakeMedia couldnt get any worse, @VanityFair DOESN'T put @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP on their Annual Best-Dressed List — Mason Epeneter (@MasonEpeneter) September 8, 2017

The entire world knows that Melania Trump is the best dressed woman on the planet & everyone also knows what a rag Vanity Fair has become. — JeanJeanne (@idreamofjeannek) September 8, 2017

Vanity Fair's Snowflake's Best Dressed List. So predictable that you snubbed our beautiful First Lady, Melania Trump. — Thundercrat (@Thundercrat1) September 8, 2017