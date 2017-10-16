Melissa Joan Hart and Paula Hart bring 'The Watcher in the Woods' to a new generation

The original 1980s thriller classic, The Watcher in the Woods, is coming back on October 21, reimagined and directed by Melissa Joan Hart and produced by her mother, Paula Hart. The duo promised a few of the original sensations to remain the same with the exception of the three alternate endings from the original film. “She was always very excited about this movie,” Paula says, “this started many many years ago. Melissa wanted to star in the movie and play the role of Jan. At the time we were producing [other] projects and we thought that this would be a great project for us to work on. Unfortunately, it was very difficult to get the rights from Disney, so it took a lot of years and by the time we put it together, Melissa was too old play Jan.” Since the 1990s hit show Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Paula and Melissa have worked closely in several projects. Melissa, a frequent watcher of the original film says, “I've always loved directing and we always look for projects for me to direct. So it was a natural fit. Never even a question.”

The plotline from both the original and reimagined film is the same: Mrs. Aylwood's daughter, Karen, vanishes into the countryside. When Jan and the Carstairs family rent the Alywood estate decades later, she and her sister Ellie spend the summer in confusion and misadventure. Jan, suspecting a connection between the bizarre happenings and the disappearance of Karen, begins to unfold the mysteries of the eery townspeople, further entangling herself in the perils of the Watcher in The Woods. Like the collaborations preceding present day, the Harts once again bring a mother and daughter dynamic that feels natural and inseparable both onscreen and off, though “the reimagination of it is different than the original,” says Paula, “so it is truly a ghost story now as opposed to Sci-Fi. I'm sure that when people see it, some will say that it's better, and some will say it's worse. There will be huge comparisons between Bettie Davis' performance and Angelica Huston’s performance.” “For me it was really fun to try to make a better version of a movie you already love. So that is what we attempted to do and whether people agree or not will be very personal. But I hope that it comes to a whole new generation of families, kids, and people my age, even. When you say Watcher in the Woods, people either love it or hate it, or they don't know anything about it. So you'll have those people who are the cult following people who can't wait to see it again,” says Melissa. Melissa says, “We did consider me playing a role; this was the first movie that I ever directed that I wasn't in. And it's so exhausting to direct anyway, it just drains everything I have. Especially in the conditions [of the film]—in the woods and the rain and mud—to have to come in an hour early to get hair and makeup, stay up to get get my lines, my character vs my shot list, etc. I don't know how Mel Gibson did it with Braveheart, honestly. That's enormous. But I'm still trying to get my feet wet as far as directing, especially for features. So this is my second real feature and it's a marathon. You have to have a certain amount of endurance for a certain amount of time to get through one of these. It [does] take a toll on your body but it is creatively fulfilling to me. Being an actor, you're a piece of the puzzle, whereas being the director, you get to create the puzzle. I've never directed or been in that many scary movies where I understood exactly what we need to do to make something scary. So I did a lot of research and watched a lot of Hitchcock and movies like The Others, The Orphanage, and The Women in Black were inspirations, too. I paged through movies and looked at scenes in slow motion, no sound, and sometimes in reverse.”

Melissa and Paula shared how they added little things—creaks—to create maximum suspense. There is no blood splattering throughout the film and the filmmakers refrain from use of weapons, yet heavily relied on lighting and sound. “It's just one of those movies that keeps you on the edge of your seat with goosebumps and jump scares. So it was new to me and also a little terrifying. [I wondered] if this would work. Can we make this scary enough? And then when we did an edit of it without the sound, some people said that it wasn't scary enough. It's all lighting and sound in these movies,” Melissa says. Paula continues the thought: “Sound design is huge. If you turned the sound off in any horror movie, it’s not scary anymore. The inspiration for some of the really scary moments are from the original movie. They’re kind of red herrings, too, because they don’t really have much meaning. The trailer even scared us.”

Watch the trailer here:

