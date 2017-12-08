COMEDY
Watch Melissa McCarthy And Jennifer Aniston Brilliantly Troll Science Deniers

How much do we really know about "gravity" anyway?
By Ed Mazza

Melissa McCarthy spoofed science-deniers, conspiracy theorists and “truthers” all at once on Thursday night as guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Joined by “less famous person” Junifer Ooniston (aka Jennifer Aniston), McCarthy proceeded to poke holes in the theory of gravity. 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
